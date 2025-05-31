Were seals World Championships ticket at Kip Keino Classic - Capital Sports
Wiseman Were in action in the men's 400m hurdles at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Were seals World Championships ticket at Kip Keino Classic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Wiseman Were booked his ticket to the World Athletics Championships with victory at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Were clocked a personal best of 48.34 in the men’s 400m hurdles across the finish line, ahead of Botswana’s Kemorena Tisang who also timed a PB of 48.59.

Another Kenyan, Rotich Kipkorir, came third in a personal best of 49.17.

“I feel good with the performance. I’m a sub-47:00 athlete though I did not achieve that I am happy with the victory. I will now sharpen on the hurdle clearance I prepare for the Diamond League,” Were said.

