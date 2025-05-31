Omanyala clinches third place at Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala finished third in the men’s 100m at the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Saturday evening.

World Indoor 60m silver medalist Kennedy Lachlan stormed to victory, clocking 9.98 across the finish line as World Under 20 100m and 200m champion Walaza Bayanda of South Africa came third in 10.03.

Omanyala clocked 10.07 to finish third, following on from last year’s fifth place at the same competition at Nyayo National Stadium.

More to follow…