Mercy Oketch in action in the women's 400m at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

Oketch shatters national record, secures World Championships slot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31, 2025 – Mercy Oketch punched her ticket to the World Championships in Tokyo with victory in the women’s 400m at the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Oketch clocked a national record of 50.14 — also a personal best (PB) — to cross the finish line ahead of Uganda’s Leni Shida, who timed a PB of 50.93.

Another Kenyan, Mercy Chebet, clocked a PB of 51.52 to take third place.

The 22-year-old expressed her excitement at continuing her hot streak on track in 2025.

“I feel happy with the time I have clocked, I have set a new national record and snatched it from my mentor Mary Moraa and qualified for the World Championships. The crowed made feel more energized,” Oketch said.

Saturday’s race was a continuation of a successful month for Oketch who was also part of the women’s 4x400m relay team that qualified for the World Championships.

The team clocked 3:13.10 at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China — bagging a bronze in the process.

