Kenya Karate Federation Pleads For Funds Ahead of Continental Showpiece - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kenya Karate Federation Pleads For Funds Ahead of Continental Showpiece

Published

NYERI, Kenya, May 31 – Kenya karate federation require eight million shillings to adeqautely prepare for African karate championsips slated for later in the year .

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the selection of 20 players who will contest in the event in Cairo, Egypt federation chairman Engineer Richard Binga says the amount is needed for travelling, kitting the team and hosting them in a camp for two weeks.

“The greatest challlage we have is resources sometimes we use our own resources to conduct these events we must be fully funded if this game is to make impact in the country,” said Binga.

The federation says that the team which wil be selected will involve under-21 players most of whom are in schools.

“The reason why federation is involving under-21 is to ensure that we have a steady supply of players at an early age. For our county to ensure that our children train and love the game at an early age” said binga.”

“We want to partner with ministry of education to ensure that we have teachers who have skills on karate so that the.disclpline is taught as a physical lesson,” added Binga.

The selection panel which include veterans in the game said that the standards of the game has improved heightening a bright future for them game .

Physically challaged players also participated in the one day event that saw over 450 players involved .

-By Josphat Mwangi-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved