Kenya Karate Federation Pleads For Funds Ahead of Continental Showpiece

NYERI, Kenya, May 31 – Kenya karate federation require eight million shillings to adeqautely prepare for African karate championsips slated for later in the year .

Speaking during the selection of 20 players who will contest in the event in Cairo, Egypt federation chairman Engineer Richard Binga says the amount is needed for travelling, kitting the team and hosting them in a camp for two weeks.

“The greatest challlage we have is resources sometimes we use our own resources to conduct these events we must be fully funded if this game is to make impact in the country,” said Binga.

The federation says that the team which wil be selected will involve under-21 players most of whom are in schools.

“The reason why federation is involving under-21 is to ensure that we have a steady supply of players at an early age. For our county to ensure that our children train and love the game at an early age” said binga.”

“We want to partner with ministry of education to ensure that we have teachers who have skills on karate so that the.disclpline is taught as a physical lesson,” added Binga.

The selection panel which include veterans in the game said that the standards of the game has improved heightening a bright future for them game .

Physically challaged players also participated in the one day event that saw over 450 players involved .

-By Josphat Mwangi-