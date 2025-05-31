Gold for Da Silva at Kip Keino Classic as Yego falls short

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31, 2025 – Brazilian Mauricio Da Silva cruised to first place in the men’s javelin at the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour event at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old threw a season’s best of 86.34m to take top honour, ahead of Germany’s Thomas Rohler (80.79m) and Portugal’s Leandro Amos (80.68m) in second and third respectively.

The two-time South American Under 23 champion said the win puts him in prime position for a stab at the world title at this year’s championships in Tokyo in September.

“It’s been a great experience to come back to Kenya. This is my second time here, and I feel this was a good competition for me with solid series throws. Now, I need to prepare for this year’s Tokyo Championships. I’m pleased with my performance today, and my goal for my next competition in Portugal is to maintain this form, especially throwing consistently like I did today, so I achieve more personal bests or even an Area Record – like today, this throw is an Area Record for South America,” Da Silva said.

Kenya’s Julius Yego in action at Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The South American Championships bronze medalist was in awe at the electric crowd at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

“I feel that I’m in the right shape for my next events, all I can do now is to be grateful to Kenya for the event you’ve put on, the whole atmosphere – everyone in the crowd was cheering and this is very positive during a competition,” he said.

It was another disappointing outing for the 2016 Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego who came sixth after an overall throw of 78.74m — a season’ s best.

Another Kenyan, Alexander Kiprotich, came ninth with a season’s best of 74.17.