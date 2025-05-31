Club legend Ambani confident of becoming new AFC Leopards chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Boniface Ambani has raised his hand to become the next president of one of Kenya’s oldest football clubs, AFC Leopards, saying he is the right man to lead Ingwe into the new era of success.

Ambani says he has gathered the requisite experience and know how and says he will change how things are done at Leopards, if given a chance to lead.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Ambani who has presiously worked with Mara Sugar FC says Leopards is a sleeping giant and with the right management, can dominate Africa.

“There is so much that is happening which I think is wrong and I believe I have the requisite experience and know how to turn things around. Most of the people running our clubs at the moment do not understand what football leadership is all about,” Ambani told Telecomasia.

He added; “This is what prompted me to seek this seat and try bring a change, especially having been a former player. I ran for this seat six years back but was denied a chance. However, I knew one day I would return.”

He believes he can give a good run in the polls, which have been scheduled for June 29 by the Management Board.

“I have worked really well with my campaign team so far and we will do even more to talk to the voters, sell our dream and ambitions for the club and I believe we will amass a good number of people who believe in us. It has been great so far and I am looking forward to taking this to the final day and making the first step to change this great club,” Ambani said