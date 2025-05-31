Club legend Ambani confident of becoming new AFC Leopards chair - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boniface Ambani

Football

Club legend Ambani confident of becoming new AFC Leopards chair

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Boniface Ambani has raised his hand to become the next president of one of Kenya’s oldest football clubs, AFC Leopards, saying he is the right man to lead Ingwe into the new era of success.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ambani says he has gathered the requisite experience and know how and says he will change how things are done at Leopards, if given a chance to lead.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Ambani who has presiously worked with Mara Sugar FC says Leopards is a sleeping giant and with the right management, can dominate Africa.

“There is so much that is happening which I think is wrong and I believe I have the requisite experience and know how to turn things around. Most of the people running our clubs at the moment do not understand what football leadership is all about,” Ambani told Telecomasia.

He added; “This is what prompted me to seek this seat and try bring a change, especially having been a former player. I ran for this seat six years back but was denied a chance. However, I knew one day I would return.”

He believes he can give a good run in the polls, which have been scheduled for June 29 by the Management Board.

“I have worked really well with my campaign team so far and we will do even more to talk to the voters, sell our dream and ambitions for the club and I believe we will amass a good number of people who believe in us. It has been great so far and I am looking forward to taking this to the final day and making the first step to change this great club,” Ambani said

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved