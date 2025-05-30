Sin bin for Sasha? KRU boss faces ouster as World Rugby laments fresh round of wrangles

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30, 2025 – Black smoke is billowing at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and could blow into a blazing fire by Friday evening.

The union’s chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai faces a motion of no confidence — seeking his removal as chair of the union –sponsored by secretary general Ray Olendo.

KRU are set to hold a special general meeting (SGM) on Friday noon at the RFUEA Grounds, along Ngong’ Road, during which the motion of no confidence will be tabled.

As per the motion, Mutai is accused to embezzling Ksh 13.2 million via illegal payments to companies that did not provide services to the union.

The services in question include accommodation for the men’s national rugby 15s team in a local camp, provision for event liability cover during last year’s Safari 7s in Machakos and team laundry and support.

“The above invoices were presented to the CEO of Kenya Rugby Union (Thomas Odundo) and was directed to make payments with clear knowledge that the said companies did not provide any services to the union as alleged on the invoices leading to misappropriation and or embezzlement of KES 13.2 million by the chairman, Mr Alexander Mutai,” the motion reads.

At the same time, World Rugby have voiced concerns over the simmering tensions and the possibility of a governance void after the SGM.

“We are aware that the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) General Meeting is scheduled for

30 May. In this context, we are particularly concerned about the risk of a governance

void should any board positions become vacant without a clear and agreed process for risk mitigation and continuity,” David Carrigy, chief of International Federation, said.

He added: “We urge the KRU leadership to share full, transparent, and accurate information with all stakeholders. This is essential to enable informed decision-making and to safeguard the long-term integrity and sustainability of Kenyan rugby.”

Carrigy also lamented that KRU are yet to respond to previous letters that have sought to understand the root of the issues in the union.

“This correspondence follows two previous letters from World Rugby dated 24 April and 22 May 2025, which to date have not received any response from the Kenya Rugby Union. We remain concerned by the lack of engagement and urge the Board to respond in a timely and constructive manner. We have copied the Kenyan Sports Ministry and NOC on this letter to ensure all stakeholders are aware of our concerns,” he said.

The wrangles came to the fore on March 7 when a letter circulated on social media and to newsrooms, indicating that the board had suspended Mutai pending the hearing of a motion of no-confidence against him.

However, the chair filed a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) after which the board’s decision was rescinded pending a mediation between the warring parties.

Subsequently, KRU’s annual general meeting (AGM) on March 24 was adjourned to allow for mediation.

Mutai was later — on April 23 — fully reinstated by SDT, which termed the decision to suspend him as unprocedural and unfair.

Many will be watching keenly to see what becomes of the latest round of wrangles at the ‘container’.