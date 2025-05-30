Sasha bites the dust! KRU chair resigns at stormy SGM - Capital Sports
Newly elected KRU chair Alexander "Sasha" Mutai. PHOTO/SASHA MUTAI

Rugby

Sasha bites the dust! KRU chair resigns at stormy SGM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30, 2025 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai has resigned ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

Mutai threw in the towel at a tense Special General Meeting (SGM) at the RFUEA Grounds, along Ngong’ Road, Friday midday.

“Maybe I am not a good politician…maybe I don’t know how to cajole. Having read the room…and looking up to my role model Mwangi Muthee…I hereby tender my resignation as chair,” Mutai said.

The chair had been placed on the hot seat on allegations of misappropriation and/or embezzlement of Ksh 13.2 million through illegal payments to vendors that did not provide services.

The motion had been introduced by secretary general Ray Olendo.

During the meeting, Mutai denied the allegations and accused Olendo of besmirching his name by making false accusations.

“Thank you Mr Secretary for making me a rich man in future because I will take this to court. My name out there has been tarnished. I’ve been in court only because of rugby…all my life,” he said.

