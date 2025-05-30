Moraa a 'more mature' runner since Kip Keino Classic heartbreak - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa speaks during pre-race conference for Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Athletics

Moraa a ‘more mature’ runner since Kip Keino Classic heartbreak

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30, 2025 – World Under 20 champion Sarah Moraa admits she has matured ever since she failed to finish at last year’s Kip Keino Classic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The youngster says she has improved ever since she started competing against the best of the best in the world.

“Last year was a huge disappointment for me . I also missed out on the Paris Olympics and that was a huge blow. However, I have come to accept that all this is part of athletics. I picked myself up and things have been well since then,” the 19-year-old said.

Moraa had a debut to forget at last year’s Kip Keino Classic in which she failed to finish the women’s 800m.

She then went on to narrowly miss out on qualification for the Paris Olympics where she fell short of the qualifying mark, despite clocking 2:00.27 to win gold at the African Championships in July.

The youngster then went on to more glory at the World Under 20 Championships in Lima, Peru, where she clocked 2:00.36 to win the women’s 800m in August.

Rewinding the events of the last 12 months, Moraa admits she has grown in leaps and bounds.

Her mind is fixated on securing her place on the plane to Tokyo for the World Championships in September this year.

“Running against international athletes has made me become better and I am looking forward to tomorrow. am looking forward to qualifying for the World Championships, if possible,” she said.

In her last race, she clocked 52.81 to win the women’s 400m at the fifth Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved