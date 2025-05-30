Barnaba confident of a competitive, explosive Kip Classic - Capital Sports
Barnaba confident of a competitive, explosive Kip Classic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Barnaba Korir, the race director of the Kip Keino Classic, a leg of the Continental Gold Tour, says World Athletics’ approval of the Ulinzi Sports Complex for the one day meet has come in handy, and will spur a memorable and competitive event.

The Kip Keino Classic had originally been scheduled for the Nyayo National Stadium but due to the slow process of renovating the track, was pushed to the Ulinzi Complex. There were fears over the new host stadium’s lack of World Athletics certification, but those were allayed earlier this week when the world governing body gave the track a go ahead.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Korir says athletes are now charged up to compete as all times they will post will be World Athletics approved.

“The approval from World Athletics has come in handy. Athletes can now relax and know that their times posted here will be approved. This will now breathe some new air into the competition and I know it will be stiff. We are all ready, everything is in place and all invited athletes are looking forward to a great day. We have invited top athletes and each of them has expressed satisfaction with the track,” Korir told Telecomasia.

Times posted by athletes at this World Athletics Continental Gold meet will be crucial as it will count towards qualification for this year’s World Championships in Japan.

