American sprinter McCoy hoping Kip Keino Classic will bring World Champs luck

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – American sprinter Maia McCoy hopes that competing at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi will spur her bid for a first ever qualification to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan this year.

McCoy is the leading cast in the 100m at the Kenyan leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meet and on top of winning the race, the 28-year-old’s bid is to post a fast time and boost her confidence for the Worlds.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after having a feel of the competition track, McCoy says she feels confident.

“I love the track, I love the stadium and I am looking forward to doing a good race. Definitely I have come here to compete and win and I am pretty confident in my abilities on the track. I know it will be tough competition but I am ready for it. I have done two Diamond League races already and finished sixth and second. Winning here in Nairobi will be great for my confidence as well. The USA trials for the worlds are not the easiest and you need to go there with your confidence high,” she told Telecomasia.

McCoy is looking towards competing at more high level meets and after the Kip Keino, will be heading to Italy for another Continental Gold Tour meet.