Top amateur golfers led by Lejirma to clash at NCBA Coronation Cup & Bendor Trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) leader John Lejirma will clash with defending champion Michael Karanga and other rising stars at the 2025 NCBA Coronation Cup & Bendor Trophy slated to tee-off Friday to Sunday June 1 at the Nakuru Golf Club.

The competition will bring together the country’s top amateur golfers in a battle for glory in one of the most prestigious events in the KAGC series.

Others in the line-up are Elvis Muigua, and home player John Kamaisi joined by a contingency of nine elite ladies including Joyce Wanjiru, Kellie Gachaga, and Naom Wafula will also be battling out for the triumph.

Four players from Rwanda and two from Great Britain will also be in action.

This year’s tournament has attracted an impressive field of 110 registered players for the Coronation Category (Based on gross scores) and another 100 players for the Bendor Category (Based on net scores), promising intense competition and high-quality golf throughout the weekend.

The Coronation event will be played in a stroke play format over 54 holes while the Bendor category will play for 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday.

Players are expected to face a challenging but well-prepared course in Nakuru, with the club captain confirming that the course is in excellent condition and ready to welcome players and fans for what promises to be a thrilling golfing weekend.

Commenting on the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora noted the significance of such tournaments in elevating the standards of golf in the country.

“We are delighted to support events like the Coronation Cup and Bendor Trophy, reflecting our strong commitment to growing the game of golf in Kenya,” Gachora said.

“As we prepare for this much-anticipated tournament at Nakuru Golf Club, we look forward to witnessing remarkable talent and a great weekend of golfing and networking,” he added.

“This event is a significant part of Kenya’s golfing tradition, and we are privileged to play a role in its ongoing story. We are excited to connect with our valued stakeholders from Nakuru and beyond as we unite to celebrate the enduring spirit of golf.”

As part of the Kenya Golf Union’s elite national series, the NCBA Coronation Trophy contributes valuable points to the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), attracting top players from across the country and the region.