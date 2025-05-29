Oklahoma City Thunder make NBA finals but have 'more work to do' - Capital Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had five of his eight assists in the opening quarter

Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder make NBA finals but have ‘more work to do’

Published

NEW YORK, USA, May 29 – NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has warned his Oklahoma City Thunder team-mates they “they have a lot more work to do” after reaching their first NBA Finals since 2012 with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the 124-94 victory as the Thunder won the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series 4-1.

The Thunder remain on course for a first NBA title, having been beaten by the Miami Heat in 2012.

“This is a step in the right direction but we have a lot more work to do to get to our ultimate goal, so let’s buckle up and get ready,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“That’s all that I’m focused on. This isn’t the end of our road.”

The Thunder will host game one of the Finals next Thursday, when they face the winners of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the NBA title. Indiana lead the series 3-1 with game five on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander joins Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the past 20 years to reach the Finals in the same year as winning the MVP.

The 26-year-old Canadian, also named Western Conference MVP on Wednesday, is on course to become the first scoring champion since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 to win an NBA title in the same season.

Chet Holmgren added 22 points while Jalen Williams also scored 19 for the Thunder, who are the youngest team in the NBA Finals since the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977, with an average age of 25.6 years.

Gilgeous-Alexander added: “These guys really make me feel like I’m a kid playing AAU basketball, like I’m 15 years old again.

“It’s just fun. That’s what makes us really good. We have so much fun being out there together.”

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves saw their season end in the conference finals for the second year running, having lost to the Dallas Mavericks last year.

“They dominated the game from the tip,” said Anthony Edwards, who scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who were led by Julius Randle with 24 points.

“I tip my hat to those guys. They came ready.”

