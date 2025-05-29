65 teams to compete at 36th edition of Rhino Charge in Baringo County

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Anticipation is building ahead of the 36th edition of the Rhino Charge, set to take place Saturday, May 31, in Baringo County.

Known for its tough terrain, ingenious route planning, and unwavering conservation mission, Rhino Charge continues to be one of Kenya’s most daring and distinctive motorsport events.

This year, 65 teams from across Kenya and beyond are registered to compete in the off-road challenge, which raises funds for the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust.

The Trust supports the conservation and protection of Kenya’s mountain ecosystems — the country’s critical water towers.

Returning to the charge are some of the event’s most recognized and resilient teams, including:

Car No. 25 – Charging Hippos: Led by Sam Jethwa, a paraplegic driver whose inspiring participation also extends to the East Africa Safari Classic Rally.

Car No. 19 – Bush Babes: The formidable all-female team that has participated in Rhino Charge for over 15 years, exemplifying determination and grit.

Car No. 46 – Geco Tribe Chargers: A passionate group known for their adventurous spirit and conservation ethos.

Rhino Charge’s Car 46 of the Geco Tribe Chargers

Speaking ahead of the race, Mateus Finato, driver of Geco Tribe’s Car No. 46, shared:

“Preparing for Rhino Charge is always intense—we’ve been fine-tuning the car, testing in terrain similar to what we expect in Baringo, and getting the whole team mentally and physically ready. It’s not just about speed; it’s about strategy, endurance, and teamwork. We’re excited and feeling confident. Having White Cap Lager back us again is a real boost—it helps take some pressure off and lets us focus fully on the challenge ahead.”

Others will include five-time winners Car No. 5, led by Graham McKittrick, and past champions Car No. 4, led by Mark Glen.

Other top contenders include Car No. 43 (Peter Kinyua), Moto Moto (Rajesh Maini), Team AK44 (Adil Khawaja), BATUK, Team Huzi, and Zambarau Heels on the Wheel, among others.

Beyond the competition, the Rhino Charge is a major fundraising platform for environmental conservation.

In 2024, the event raised a record-breaking Ksh 375 million for Rhino Ark’s work — a milestone that organizers and participants are eager to exceed this year.