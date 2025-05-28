Zubimendi set for medical before £51m Arsenal move

LONDON, England, May 28, 2025 – Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to have a medical before completing a switch to Arsenal.

Well-placed sources have confirmed to BBC Sport that all the relevant documents in relation to the Spain international’s switch to the Emirates have been signed, with the deal entering its closing stages.

The transfer is subject to a successful medical that Arsenal are in the process of organising.

Because the paperwork for Zubimendi’s switch has been completed all parties are relaxed about the scheduling of the medical, but there is a will to wrap up the formalities of the deal swiftly.

Once the 26-year-old passes the medical, Arsenal will be in a position to announce Zubimendi’s signing.

Zubimendi has a reported £51m release clause, with all payment structures between Sociedad and Arsenal already agreed.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Zubimendi and have been working on a deal to sign him for a number of months.

In addition to Zubimendi’s imminent arrival, the Gunners want to sign a new centre-forward, with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres among their preferred targets.

Talks over new contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are also ongoing.