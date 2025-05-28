Zubimendi set for medical before £51m Arsenal move - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi. PHOTO/REAL SOCIEDAD

English Premiership

Zubimendi set for medical before £51m Arsenal move

Published

LONDON, England, May 28, 2025 – Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to have a medical before completing a switch to Arsenal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Well-placed sources have confirmed to BBC Sport that all the relevant documents in relation to the Spain international’s switch to the Emirates have been signed, with the deal entering its closing stages.

The transfer is subject to a successful medical that Arsenal are in the process of organising.

Because the paperwork for Zubimendi’s switch has been completed all parties are relaxed about the scheduling of the medical, but there is a will to wrap up the formalities of the deal swiftly.

Once the 26-year-old passes the medical, Arsenal will be in a position to announce Zubimendi’s signing.

Zubimendi has a reported £51m release clause, with all payment structures between Sociedad and Arsenal already agreed.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Zubimendi and have been working on a deal to sign him for a number of months.

In addition to Zubimendi’s imminent arrival, the Gunners want to sign a new centre-forward, with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres among their preferred targets.

Talks over new contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are also ongoing.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved