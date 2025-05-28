Why does Cunha want Man Utd move and where does he fit?

MANCHESTER, England, May 28, 2025 – “I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step,” Matheus Cunha told the Guardian, external in March. “I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

The Brazil forward is now set to take that next step but it involves swapping one side who finished in the Premier League’s bottom six for another, in moving from Wolves to Manchester United in a £62.5m transfer.

Cunha will arrive at a club that has gone 12 years without winning a league title, having just completed a worst top-flight season since 1973-74, and where morale is at rock bottom.

So why is the 26-year-old happy to join a United side that finished a massive 42 points behind champions Liverpool?

United ‘lucky’ to get Cunha

While Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are all planning for next season’s Champions League, United are unable to offer new recruits any European football – let alone a place in Europe’s premier club competition.

Indeed, it is now more than three years since United last played a Champions League knockout tie.

Despite a lowly league finish and absence of European football next season, BBC Sport understands Cunha still views United as a big club – and that the player does not look at it as a risk.

Instead Cunha, who turned 26 on Tuesday and is in peak form, is excited by the enormous challenge of reviving United’s fortunes.

There is a feeling the move makes sense for all parties.

Cunha wants to move to a so-called bigger club, while Wolves get more than £60m to reinvest.

Meanwhile, Wolves have already showed they can win matches without Cunha after securing 10 points from the four Premier League games he missed through suspension following a red card against Bournemouth in the FA Cup in March.

United, who are set to allow England forward Marcus Rashford and Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho to leave this summer, need to boost the options available to boss Ruben Amorim.

His side managed just 44 top-flight goals in 2024-25 – a club-record low in the Premier League era. Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, external and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo have also been linked.

Cunha has 27 goals in 65 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons and is regarded at United as someone who can make an instant impact, while at the same time add experience to the team.

“United are lucky they still have their historic appeal and reputation as a club, so players of the Brazilian’s quality and potential want to move there,” former England midfielder Fara Williams told BBC Sport.

“If he does, there is no doubt he improves the squad.”

‘Cunha has everything United want’

Creativity, movement and sharp finishing – Cunha’s flair and drive have often made the difference in tight games.

He has been the heartbeat of Wolves’ attacking threat, scoring crucial goals, linking up play and unpicking defences with moments of individual brilliance.

In addition, 2024-25 saw him equal the record for the most goals scored by a Brazilian player in a Premier League season along with Roberto Firmino (2017-18) and Gabriel Martinelli (2022-23).

“Cunha has everything a United team would want,” added Williams.

“You cannot question the qualities he possesses and the attitude he has in-game in terms of wanting to do anything to win.”

Cunha spoke about leaving behind the sadness of his time at Atletico Madrid after initially joining Wolves on loan in December 2022 before making the move permanent the following summer.

Hefirst played as a number nine at Wolves but those who have watched him regularly over the past couple of years say his best position is as a left-sided number 10.

His natural inclination is to come deep and get the ball, and his strengths include running at defenders and finishing.

His 2024-25 numbers match up to those of Bruno Fernandes, arguably United’s best player.

Cunha scored six times from outside the box – the same number as Fernandes managed in all competitions. Cunha also registered 51 attempts on target in all competitions – again, the same number as Fernandes managed.

He also, however, spent more of his time on the pitch walking than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season at 77%.

Have ‘tantrums’ limited options?

Some sources at Wolves will be watching closely how Cunha fares at United – some at the club have questioned his attitude.

Cunha lashed out at Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez three times in March – fighting and kicking out at him before aiming a headbutt when the Hungary full-back got back to his feet.

A few weeks earlier, he was banned for two games by the Football Association after clashing with a member of Ipswich Town’s staff and snatching his glasses off his face.

Has Cunha’s temperament discouraged clubs who will be playing in Europe next season from pursuing him?

Other clubs considered a move for him in January, including Arsenal who decided against it, with some interest from others in the Premier League’s top seven, too.

However, there were fewer options for the forward this summer, with some suggesting it came down to a choice between United or a move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

“There have been a couple of incidents this season around Matheus Cunha’s character that would make you pause,” Rory Smith, football correspondent for The Observer, said in April on The Monday Night Club.

“Two fairly spectacular tantrums, is tantrums the right word?

“If you are Arsenal or whoever and you have got three or four striking targets… that is going to be a giant cross. That will be the question mark with Cunha.”

However, Chris Sutton, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95, disagreed.

“It’s not a question mark,” he said on the same show. “It’s like saying don’t sign Wayne Rooney back in the day.”

Williams believes Cunha’s frustrations have stemmed from “being in a relegation battle for long periods and playing alongside players you are better than”.

She added: “Cunha would bring a big boost to United.

“If they were to recruit other players alongside him, I think you would see that frustration a lot less.

“I really like him as a player and think he would be a real positive for Ruben Amorim.”