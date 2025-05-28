Why African silver medalist will not run for Liberia at Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – African 100m silver medalist Maia McCoy says she will be representing the United States at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic, and not Liberia.

McCoy says she fell out with Liberian officials at last year’s African Championships in Douala, Cameroon and does not wish to represent the country again.

“They don’t want me to represent them no more and I don’t want to represent them so the feeling is mutual. I am happy to be back representing my country of birth so I am just waiting on World Athletics to make the switch,” the 28-year-old said.

McCoy clocked 11.16 to win silver in the women’s 100m at the continental competition in June last year.

She also won bronze with the 4x100m relay team after clocking 44.38.

Previously, the Memphis-born sprinter had bagged silver at the African Games in Accra, Ghana after running 11.49 in the women’s 100m.

She further came away with silver in the women’s 4x100m relay after clocking 44.02.

McCoy says her delight in Douala was soured when the Liberian officials denied her permission to return early to the United States after finishing her competitions.

“I was ranked 33 out of 100 in the world and they refused to take me to Paris because after Cameroon, they felt that I didn’t want to represent them anymore. I just asked to go back home after my competitions because I was uncomfortable and overwhelmed and they got mad because they felt that I wasn’t a good fit for the team for saying that,” she said.

Her allegiance aside, McCoy is focused on running a fast time in what will be her debut at the World Continental Tour Gold event.

“I am excited and happy to be here…this is my first time competing in this meet. I am just looking forward to run a PB in the 100m. I have been posting a lot of 11.00 seconds of late and I want to run faster than that. I have just been executing and focusing on everything that my coach tells me,” she said.

She will be up against seven other competitors that includes another Liberian, African 4x100m relay bronze medalist Destiny Alexis, American Shannon Ray, and the Kenyan duo of Millicent Ndoro and Doreen Waka, among others.

Her last competition this year was at Sunday’s Rabat Diamond League where she clocked 11.08 to finish second in the women’s 100m.