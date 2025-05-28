Wanyama delights for former side Tottenham after Europa League triumph - Capital Sports
Victor Wanyama in action for Spurs in a past match

Football

Wanyama delights for former side Tottenham after Europa League triumph

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has delighted in his ex-employers clinching the Europa League, ending an 18-year wait for silverware.

Wanyama says Tottenham Hotspur absolutely deserved the Europa title. Spurs ended their 18-year trophy drought after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao to clinch the second biggest trophy in Europe.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Spurs’ former midfield powerhouse, Wanyama, who starred and helped them reach the Champions League final in the 2018/19 season, believes they totally deserved this season’s Europa crown.

“They have had a really difficult season and I believe they totally deserved to finish with a trophy. They have had a very good team of young ambitious players and it was only unfortunate that things didn’t go well for them. Finishing the season with a trophy is a big consolation for them and I believe it will spur them for the new season especially now that they will play in the Champions League,” Wanyama told Telecomasia.

The midfielder, who currently plays in Scotland, has tipped Spurs to further challenge for titles in the new season. Despite finishing a lowly 17th in the Premier League, Wanyama remains optimistic they will be contenders for the title in the new campaign.

