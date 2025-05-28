Tyler praises Thunder mates after maiden BAL run in Rwanda - Capital Sports
Kenya Morans forward Tyler Okari during a training session with Nairobi City Thunder. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

Tyler praises Thunder mates after maiden BAL run in Rwanda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Nairobi City Thunder captain Tyler Ongwae has praised his teammates for their performance and fighting spirit in their first ever sujourn at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Thunder had a tough outing, winning only once, and lost two matches in tight contests both with buzzer beaters. Thunder picked their only win against South Africa’s Made by Basketball (MBB), the same side that beat them with a buzzer shot in the first round of matches.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net from Kigali, Ongwa says the players were charged up to make amends after their first four defeats, and was delighted their hunger and sacrifice paid off.

“We spoke even before the game and we knew we were far much better than our performances in the first few games. We picked out what we did wrong and we corrected. From the first minute everyone was locked in and we wanted to win it for the team and everyone back at home. It was a performance to be proud of and we are delighted to have made history by winning that game. It has spurred our confidence heading to the last game where we also want to finish on a high. This has been a great experience for us and we have learnt a lot and grown as a team,” Ongwae told Telecomasia.

Thunder could have left Kigali with two wins at least, but they dropped a 16-point lead to lose 77-74 to home side APR in their final game, the Rwandese military side also winning the game with a three-point buzzer four seconds to the end.

