Raducanu outclassed by Swiatek at French Open - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emma Raducanu had lost in the Australian Open second round in each of the three previous seasons. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Tennis

Raducanu outclassed by Swiatek at French Open

Published

PARIS, France, May 28, 2025 – Emma Raducanu’s miserable record against Iga Swiatek continued as she was outclassed by the defending champion in their French Open second-round meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The British number two was beaten 6-1 6-2 on the Paris clay and has now lost all five of her matches against the five-time Grand Slam winner.

It was another reminder of the gulf that still exists between 41st-ranked Raducanu and the leading players on the WTA Tour.

After being unable to convert a break point in the second game, 22-year-old Raducanu quickly lost her way as fifth seed Swiatek rattled off five games in a row.

Raducanu’s second serve was placed under serious pressure and her groundstrokes became increasingly ragged as the 23-year-old from Poland secured the opening set in 35 minutes.

Swiatek, who has won four of the past five Roland Garros titles, is known as the ‘Queen of Clay’ because of her formidable record here and quickly moved a break ahead at 2-1 in the second set.

After a below-par clay-court swing, though, there are some questions about her level and they resurfaced when Raducanu threatened to break back immediately.

But Swiatek managed to maintain her intensity under pressure – one of the key differences between players of her status and Raducanu – to save three break points in a lengthy fourth game.

Raducanu, who was sick before her opening match on Monday, began to run out of steam and lost the final three games with little resistance.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved