Pacers one win from Finals after beating Knicks

INDIANA, United States, May 28, 2025 – Tyrese Haliburton produced an electric first-half performance as the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks to move to within one win of reaching the NBA Finals.

Haliburton registered 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the first half of a 130-121 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Haliburton finished with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover, making him the first player to record stats of 30-15-10-0 in an NBA post-season game.

The Pacers lead 3-1 in the Eastern Conference play-off finals.

Victory in game five at Madison Square Garden in New York at 01:00 BST on Friday will secure their place in the Finals for the first time since 2000.

“I felt like I let the team down in game three [a 106-100 home defeat], so it was important for me to just come out here and make plays,” Haliburton said.

“Guys put me in position to make plays and play my game. It was a big win for us.”

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Bennedict Mathurin 20 off the bench for fourth-seeded Indiana.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points for New York, while Karl-Anthony Towns, who injured his left knee for the second consecutive game and was hobbling at the finish, scored 24 points and OG Anunoby 22.

“We scored 120 points but our defence wasn’t good enough,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“Haliburton’s a great player. You don’t guard great players in this league individually. It’s your entire team. And if one guy is not doing their job, everyone is going to look bad.”

The winners of the best-of-seven series will play the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, which begin on 5 June.

The Thunder lead 3-1 in the Western Conference play-off finals.