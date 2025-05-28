Man Utd booed off after defeat in Malaysia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United's Chido Obi in action against ASEAN All Stars. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED

English Premiership

Man Utd booed off after defeat in Malaysia

Published

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2025 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim believes it will do his players good to leave Kuala Lumpur with the sound of boos ringing in their ears after a 1-0 loss to ASEAN All-Stars.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After ending a desperate Premier League campaign with a victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, the club flew 6,600 miles to Malaysia only to find there was no respite from their troubles.

Less than 24 hours after Wolves striker Matheus Cunha was cleared to have a medical before completing a £62.5m move to Old Trafford, United’s old goalscoring failings struck again in the first match of the post-season tour to Asia.

In temperatures of more than 30 degrees and high humidity, Amorim’s side failed to take a succession of chances despite regular substitutions which meant they ended up using 25 outfield players.

A second-half goal from Myanmar winger Maung Maung Lwin was enough to give a South East Asia XI victory in front of an official attendance of 72,550 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, triggering boos from a substantial portion at the final whistle from fans who had paid up to £260 to watch United on their first visit to Malaysia since 2009.

“I always feel guilty for the performance of the team since the first game I was here,” said Amorim.

“The boos maybe is something we need because every game we lost in the Premier League the fans were always there. I felt when we finished every time the supporters were with us. Let’s see for next season.”

The United boss would not offer any update on the Cunha situation, stating firmly: “You have to wait for that for the next season.

“It is for you guys (the media) to talk about. I won’t confirm anything. I have no news.

“We will see, but there will be some changes.”

United finished 15th in the Premier League, on 42 points – accepted to be the club’s worst campaign since the 1973-74 relegation season.

They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham 1-0 in Bilbao to miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League.

It is thought the trip will generate about $10m (£7.8m) for the club, but comes at the end of a season where United have played 60 games in all competitions.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved