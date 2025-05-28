Kenya to Participate in World Phygital Summit - Capital Sports
Participants at a past edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival.

Esports

Kenya to Participate in World Phygital Summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – The Esports Kenya Federation will take part in the World Phygital Summit, set to take place in Dubai from Thursday to Friday.

This landmark summit, hosted by the World Phygital Community, will convene key global stakeholders to shape the future of phygital sports — an emerging blend of physical and digital competition.

The summit serves as a critical platform in the lead-up to the global phygital competition dubbed Games of the Future (GOTF) 2025, scheduled for November 2025 in Dubai.

Strategic decisions concerning the competition format, disciplines, and global participation will be discussed.

The summit will also see the official announcement of the host city for GOTF 2027, following Kazakhstan’s earlier confirmation as host for the 2026 edition.

Kenya’s presence at the summit comes on the back of a major milestone: our team has officially qualified for the phygital football discipline at GOTF 2025, after achieving a Top 26 global ranking.

This marks Kenya’s debut in this innovative global competition format that merges esports and traditional sports in a unified arena.

The 2025 edition will be the second global installment of the Games of the Future, following the inaugural event held in Kazan, Russia, last year.

Kenya’s qualification underscores our nation’s growing influence in the global esports and phygital sports landscape.

“We are honored to contribute to shaping this exciting new chapter in international competition. Our qualification in phygital football is a testament to the talent and resilience of our players, and we are committed to ensuring Kenya’s voice is heard at the global table,” Ronny Lusigi, President of Esports Kenya, said.

