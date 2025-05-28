Ingwe ready to snatch Mashemeji Derby victory in enemy territory

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – AFC Leopards winger Clifton Miheso says they are ready to handle the ‘hostile’ reception they will receive at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay when they face Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby.

Miheso says their focus will be on walking away with three points from ‘enemy territory.’

“We have prepared well even as we go to Homa Bay where we expect to find conditions that are different to what we are used to. Our focus will be on the pitch and trying to adapt to the conditions that we will find there. Inside the pitch, the conditions will be same for both teams and we want to work hard and come away with victory at the end of the day,” the former Gor Mahia player said.

Gor will be enjoying ‘home advantage’ by virtue of playing in an area that is a traditional fan base.

Furthermore, the man after who the club is named — Gor Mahia — hailed from Homa Bay county.

The match was shifted to the venue due to lack of suitable pitches in Nairobi — with Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums undergoing renovations for this August’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

With two rounds of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League left, the significance of Monday’s encounter is not lost on Miheso — albeit Ingwe will end the season trophyless.

“We understand the importance of this fixture…it is very significant for us, the players, as well as our fans. It is also very important for Gor who are still chasing the league title. Regardless, we want to go out there and give our best and win the match,” he said.

Fred Ambani’s charges lie sixth on the league standings with 46 points from 31 matches.

Even as the two teams prepare to square up to each other, calls for peace dominated the pre-match press conferences on Wednesday.

Miheso called on Ingwe faithful to keep the peace even as they troop to Homa Bay to support them.

“I urge them to come in their numbers and keep the peace…and those unable to come can still cheer us on from their TVs. We have prepared well to give them something to smile about. We have improved a lot in recent weeks, especially in our defence and now we want to go one better in our offense,” he said.

The last time Leopards beat Gor was in April 2023 — a 2-1 league victory at the Nyayo Stadium.