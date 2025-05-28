Guard ‘UC’ wants another BAL dance with Thunder

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – American-born Nigerian Nairobi City Thunder point guard Uchenna Iroegbu says he hopes to be back with the Kenyan champions in their Basketball Africa League (BAL) journey next season.

Iroegbu, nicknamed ‘UC’ has been a key pillar of the Thunder side, having been signed to help them achieve qualification.

He has played every stage of the BAL journey, starting off with the first round qualifiers and into the Elite 16, helping the team to qualify for the final tournament for the first time ever. This was also the guard’s debut in the BAL tourney.

He had earlier on been touted to play for Nigeria’s Rovers in the 2020 edition, but couldn’t due to Covid.

And now, speaking to Telecomasia.net in Kigali where the team competed, the explosive guard says he enjoyed his time with the Kenyan side and hopes for a second season.

“Of course I wouldn’t mind to come but let’s wait and see what happens. For sure I enjoyed my time here and not mostly on the court but off the court. Guys here are friendly, they are a family and the teamwork off the court is just amazing. I believe we formed a really close bond with each other and these are the memories I carry with me,” the guard told Telecomasia.

He was one of the top performers for Thunder in Kigali, averaging 14 points per game in all six matches played. He also played an average of 25.4 minutes per game.