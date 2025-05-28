Guard ‘UC’ wants another BAL dance with Thunder - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thunder's guard Uchenna Iroegbu in action at the BAL

Basketball

Guard ‘UC’ wants another BAL dance with Thunder

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – American-born Nigerian Nairobi City Thunder point guard Uchenna Iroegbu says he hopes to be back with the Kenyan champions in their Basketball Africa League (BAL) journey next season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Iroegbu, nicknamed ‘UC’ has been a key pillar of the Thunder side, having been signed to help them achieve qualification.

He has played every stage of the BAL journey, starting off with the first round qualifiers and into the Elite 16, helping the team to qualify for the final tournament for the first time ever. This was also the guard’s debut in the BAL tourney.

He had earlier on been touted to play for Nigeria’s Rovers in the 2020 edition, but couldn’t due to Covid.

And now, speaking to Telecomasia.net in Kigali where the team competed, the explosive  guard says he enjoyed his time with the Kenyan side and hopes for a second season.

“Of course I wouldn’t mind to come but let’s wait and see what happens. For sure I enjoyed my time here and not mostly on the court but off the court. Guys here are friendly, they are a family and the teamwork off the court is just amazing. I believe we formed a really close bond with each other and these are the memories I carry with me,” the guard told Telecomasia.

He was one of the top performers for Thunder in Kigali, averaging 14 points per game in all six matches played. He also played an average of 25.4 minutes per game.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved