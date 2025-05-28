Gor coach Zico proposes idea to spice up Mashemeji Derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – Gor Mahia interim head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has suggested that the next Mashemeji Derby should be held in Kakamega or Mumias.

Otieno believes that playing the derby in the traditional support bases of the two clubs will add an extra flavour to the contest.

“Seeing that it is being played at our home area (Homa Bay), which is a very positive thing. That’s what derbies are supposed to be about. I think next time we should play AFC Leopards in Kakamega, Busia or Mumias,” the coach said.

The two teams clash in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Monday.

The game will be played in what is considered the ‘roots’ of Gor Mahia and a traditional support base following failure to find a suitable venue in Nairobi.

Otieno says they will maximise on their home advantage to ensure they walk away with three points.

“I think it will be a great match and another great opportunity for us to catch up with the leaders. It is a very good opportunity and we will make the most of it,” he said.

Gor sit third on the league standings with 54 points, seven behind leaders Police, although with a game in hand.

Otieno resumes the reins at K’Ogalo for the second time this season, having served as an assistant to Croatian Sinisa Mihic for the past three months.

The 48-year-old was given his marching orders over a week ago following a turbulent time at the club, characterised by a fractious relationship with his two deputies — Otieno and Michael Nam.

His last league encounter in charge was a goalless draw against Murang’a Seal in Murang’a, which left the 22-time league champions lagging further behind in the title race.

It is a season that has left the Green Army pulling out their hair in frustration, sometimes taking their anger out at the technical bench.

Having played for Gor as a right-back, Otieno is only too aware of the importance of satisfying the fans’ high standards.

“For Gor Mahia it is all about winning and we know we have very demanding fans. I’d like to ask them to come and support the team for the 90 minutes, rally behind us even through difficult moments of the game. In football, you can score at any time so they should not give up hope,” he said.

Gor have also qualified for the final of the FKF Cup where they face the winner of the semi-final tie between Mara Sugar and Nairobi United.