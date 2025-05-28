Ex Tusker keeper Bwire picks positives from maiden season down South - Capital Sports
Brian Bwire in action for Polokwane City

Football

Ex Tusker keeper Bwire picks positives from maiden season down South

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Former Tusker FC goalkeeper Brian Bwire says he is happy with the returns from his first season in South Africa, with Polokwane City.

Bwire joined Polokwane at the beginning of the campaign and has managed to finish with four clean sheets from 12 games he played.

The goalkeeper, speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net from his base in South Africa, says he endured a difficult start to finally manage more playing time after missing out in his first few days.

“It has not been easy because going to a new environment with a new team, a new way of doings things, is never easy for a player. But, I kept my focus and I keep working hard knowing my chance would come. I am delighted with how things went, getting to play 12 games is not easy. I also had a few man of the match awards and overall, I consider my season a success. It is a good platform for me to now go a step higher in the new season,” Bwire told Telecomasia.

Bwire’s new target is to try break into the starting role at the national team once again, and he believes he will soon make it in. He has been called into the Harambee Stars squad that travels to Morocco to play two international friendlies against Chad.

