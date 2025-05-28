Caf hopeful Kenya will host CHAN amid race against time to complete stadia

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28, 2025 – Confederation of African Football (Caf) secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba is hopeful Kenya will be ready to host the Africa Nations Championships in August, this year.

Mosengo-Omba admits the country has made huge strides in its preparations of the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium.

“What I have seen now…if you continue with the same momentum, I don’t see the reason why we will not play here. I came here in December with the Caf president (Patrice Motsepe) and saw that there was no grass on the different pitches but now you can even play golf there. There has been huge progress on the pitch since December,” he said.

Mosengo-Omba says he has been following the progress of the two stadia keenly albeit from a distance.

“The other day you had a test match at Nyayo Stadium…I saw that on TV. When we came, there were only a few seats at Kasarani but now it is full of seats. We are doing everything possible…even president Motsepe he messaged me last night. All of us are in the same boat and we want to ensure we deliver this tournament,” the secretary general.

He was speaking in the aftermath of a closed-door deliberation with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at the latter’s Talanta Plaza offices on Tuesday.

Speaking at the same time, the CS reiterated that they’ll burn the midnight oil to ensure everything is in place for the continental competition.

“In Kasarani, the pitch is ready with well-developed irrigation channels. The seats are fixed and the VVIP is done. The changing rooms are done…now we are doing VAR and the other electronic things. So, take it from me when I say that we will be ready to host the CHAN,” he said.

The assurances come on the back of a rumour-filled week in which speculation that Caf have declared both venues unfit for CHAN have littered the air.

Kenya is to co-host the competition with its East African neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania, in what will be the country’s first high-profile continental showpiece.

The tournament was initially scheduled for February this year but was postponed to August following the lack of preparedness of the venues.