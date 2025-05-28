Ancelotti positive after Rangers meeting – but could Modric follow?

LONDON, England, May 28, 2025 – Davide Ancelotti held fresh talks with Rangers about their managerial vacancy in London last week and wants the Ibrox job, with further discussions planned over the next few days.

The Italian was approached by representatives of the Scottish Premiership club earlier this month and was able to outline his vision at an in-person meeting.

It was one in a series of conversations between the Ibrox club and the Ancelotti, 35, who has been working under father Carlo at Real Madrid.

It is believed those discussions went well, Ancelotti is first choice, and that a resolution can be reached in the coming days.

Real players have heard about Ancelotti’s potential destination, including 39-year-old midfielder Luka Modric, who is leaving the Spanish giants this summer but has yet to decide on his next move.

However, Rangers’ ongoing takeover has slowed the process.

Current chief executive Patrick Stewart is leading the manager search along with the existing Ibrox board.

However, the club’s prospective new owners – an American consortium involving Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group – and sporting director-in-waiting Kevin Thelwell are also in the conversation.

It had been thought Ancelotti would join his father in his new role as boss of the Brazilian national team, but those plans have now changed as he focuses on becoming a head coach in his own right.

Ancelotti previously assisted Carlo at Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton, having been at AC Milan and Borgomanero as a player.

‘Rangers must move fast to get Ancelotti… and maybe Modric’ – analysis

Rangers are now up against the clock.

If a decision isn’t reached by the end of this week – or, at the very latest, by the first week of June – they risk missing out on Ancelotti.

The Italian has options – three other high-level opportunities – from clubs that value Ancelotti’s experience, his modern approach, and ability to connect every layer of a club: from the dressing room, to the media, the ownership, and the boardroom.

That comes not only from being by his father’s side at Bayern, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid, but from a personal conviction that clubs should build lasting cultures, not just chase quick wins.

He wants to leave behind something enduring – an identity, a structure, a way of working that survives his departure.

Ancelotti envisions a technical staff built not around a strict hierarchy of “manager” and “assistant,” but a group of five or six specialists, each focused on a specific area of the game. It’s collaborative, long-term and methodical.

And he’s ready.

Those close to him describe a warm, grounded character – humble yet completely assured of his ability. He has spent years in the background, often in the shadow of his father.

At Real Madrid, he was widely credited by players as the architect of many modern improvements. Internally, some believe Carlo wouldn’t have won as much in his second spell at the Bernabeu without Davide at his side.

And the players know it, including Modric. When asked whether he’d fancy coming to Rangers, he didn’t say no.

Whether or not that’s realistic, it shows the kind of gravitational pull Davide carries – backed not just by a famous surname, but by the trust of elite players.

Other players have also asked Ancelotti to take them to Scotland.

He won’t be travelling with Brazil during the upcoming international window. That’s telling. His immediate focus is elsewhere. He would only join his father if none of the options he has on the table come off.

If Rangers want to make this happen, they need to move fast. The logic points towards Ibrox. The fit is there and the enthusiasm is mutual. But hesitation, at this stage of the managerial carousel, can be costly.