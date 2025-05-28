Ahli Tripoli now eye BAL title after whitewashing Nile Conference - Capital Sports
Jean Jacques Boissy in action for Ahli Tripoli at teh Nile COnference.

Ahli Tripoli now eye BAL title after whitewashing Nile Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Al Ahli Tripoli Basketball Club head coach Fouad Abou Chakra says the team will be headed for the play-offs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Pretoria, South Africa, with their target being to clinch the trophy.

The Libyan side were totally unplayable in the Nile Conference, where they finished top with a 6-0 run to book a place in the play-off.

And now, speaking to Telecomasia.net in Kigali, Chakra says their ambition is to fight for the trophy.

“We have the ability, I believe. We have shown what we can do in the Conference with a very good team we have. It wasn’t easy because we played against very tough teams but the results spoke for themselves. We know that we will be playing even tougher opposition in Pretoria but we are ambitious and we want to go all the way and win,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Tripoli, making their debut in the Nile Conference, were superior, hitting wins in all their six games. In five of those, they won by more than 100 points.

The signing of guard Jean Jacques Boissy from Burundi’s Urunani for the Nile Conference matches proved a huge masterstroke as he played a crucial role, averaging the highest points in the team.

In the play-offs in Pretoria, they take on Egypt’s Al Ittihad Alexandria.

