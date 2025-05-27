‘My competition is the clock,’ African Games champ declares ahead of Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2025 – African Games 400m champion Chidi Okezie says he is not fazed by the calibre of competition he will encounter at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

Okezie says the only worry for him will be to post a fast time as he targets qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo.

“Every time I am on the track, I believe I am the best. The timer will be my biggest threat and not the competitors. The competition will be between me and the timer and I want to post a lightning fast time,” the Nigerian said.

The 31-year-old will be facing an elite competition that comprises 4x400m World Relays champion Zak Nene (South Africa), World Relay 4x400m silver medalist Sherman Cooper (Australia) and World Indoor silver medalist Brian Faust of the United States, among others.

It will be his first-ever appearance at the World Continental Tour Gold event and hopes to leave a lasting impression on all and sundry.

“I am looking forward to a very fast and competitive race. I am ready to give everything I have on the track and to post some very lightning fast times. Qualifying for Tokyo is the main goal and I want to run under 44.80 seconds, which is the qualifying mark,” he said.

The American-born sprinter first represented Nigeria at the 2016 African Championships in Durban, South Africa as well as the World Indoor Championships in Portland, United States.

Previously, he had won the World Under 20 4x400m relay title with the United States in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.

Okezie says his decision to switch to his father’s motherland was motivated by the desire to attain legendary status in Nigerian athletics.

“It is a country with a rich culture of athletics, particularly in the sprints and the 400m. It is a country that has produced a lot of greats and I want to be the next one…that’s why I decided to run for Nigeria,” the sprinter, born of a Nigerian father and Jamaican mother, said.

Okezie is further delighted with the emergence of a new crop of African sprinters who are staking their claim at the high-table of the sport with their virtuoso performances.

“For me, I am really excited to see African sprinters competing and holding their own against others from other continents. You saw it at the World Relays…South Africa, for example, won three or four medals. Botswana, Kenya and Nigeria are also doing great and I just want to keep that spirit alive,” he said.

Okezie’s last competition was at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, where he clocked 45.46 to finish third in the men’s 400m.

After the hard business is done on Saturday, the sprinter hopes to relax and savour the best sights Nairobi has to offer.