Omanyala promises classic performance at Kip Keino Continental Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala has promised his best performance of the season — yet — at Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic.

Omanyala says he will strive for a better result than Sunday night’s second-place finish at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat.

“The race was very good and I am happy for achieving the second place, however, I still need to improve to achieve better results. My next race will be in Kenya and I will try to do better than here,” the sprinter said.

The 2022 African champion clocked 10.05 to finish second in the men’s 100m as South African Akani Simbine continued his winning run by timing 9.95 to take top honour.

American Fred Kerley, the 2022 World 100m champion, came third in 10.07.

Reflecting on the race, Omanyala gave himself a pat on the back.

He also saluted the rapturous crowd at the Mohammed VI Stadium for adding flavour to the prestigious competition.

“This is my second time in Rabat and each time the atmosphere is fantastic and I also enjoyed the cheering of the crowd and I will definitely come back again,” Omanyala said.

The last time he competed in Rabat was in 2023 where he also clocked 10.05 on the way to a third-place finish in the men’s 100m.

At the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic, Omanyala will be facing elite competition that includes Olympic 4x100m relay champion Jerome Blake (Canada), World Indoor 60m silver medalist Kennedy Lachlan (Australia) and double World Under 20 champion Bayanda Walaza of South Africa, among others.

His performance in Rabat will add to the already overflowing confidence following his feat at the Atlanta City Games where he set an African record of 14.70 in the men’s 150m — just over a week ago.