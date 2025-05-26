Olympic medalist looking to break bread with Kenyan idol Julius Yego

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26, 2025 – Olympic javelin bronze medalist Anderson Peters says he is looking forward to compete against his idol, Julius Yego, at this year’s Kip Keino Classic.

Peters is excited about coming up against a man he admits paved the way for him into the game.

“He has motivated me quite a lot in my career seeing as he was the first non-European athlete to win the World Championships (in 2015 in Beijing), in addition to the Olympic silver medal. His accomplishments have been an encouragement for other athletes of African descent like me…as far as javelin is concerned,” the Grenadian said.

The two have brushed shoulders with each other on numerous occasions with the 27-year-old reigning supreme over his Kenyan idol.

At the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic, Peters finished second with an overall score of 85.72m whereas Yego finished fifth with 77.24m.

Their latest meeting was at the fourth leg of the Doha Diamond League — just over a week ago.

While the two-time World champion finished third with an overall score of 83.24m to finish third, Yego endured another disappointing outcome — ranking ninth after throwing 78.52m.

Peters, who will be competing for the second time at the Kip Keino Classic, is looking to make a huge splash among the pool of competitors at the one-day event.

“The last time I was here was quite an exciting competition. It was a very electric atmosphere and the crowd was quite energetic. My form is currently, decent, but I am looking forward to making it better than the last time I was at the competition,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalist touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday morning in readiness for the duel on Saturday.

Peters admits it felt like ‘home sweet home’ to be back in Kenya, following an unforgettable first trip, two years ago.

“The people were especially welcoming and very warm. Inside the stadium, the crowd was literally cheering for everyone and that touched me a lot. I am looking forward to more of the same this year,” he said.

Saturday’s competition will be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex — the first time it will not be hosted at either Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani or Nyayo Stadium.