Man Utd close to signing Wolves’ Cunha

MANCHESTER, England, May 26, 2025 – Matheus Cunha’s transfer to Manchester United is at an advanced stage as the Wolves forward nears a £62.5m move to Old Trafford.

BBC Sport understands United will be required to pay the full fee for the Brazil attacker in three instalments, during a two-year period.

The two parties are closing in on a total agreement over personal terms, with sources indicating a deal over the forward’s package is now a formality.

Wolves are yet to receive a formal approach, but that is expected in the coming days.

Cunha’s release clause is worth £62.5m, meaning there is no requirement for lengthy club-to-club negotiations – provided United meet the specific terms of the buy-out.

Well-placed sources have indicated that they will be required to pay the full amount by the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The first £20.8m will be paid upon purchase and the second instalment at the end of next season, with the final amount due in the summer of 2027.

Cunha has made 92 appearances since arriving at Wolves, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in January 2023, scoring 33 goals for the club.

The 25-year-old almost certainly played his last game for Wolves in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford and has since taken to social media to post a message to supporters.

He wrote: “Individually it was the best season of my life. All of this was only possible because of all the dedication and love I have for this club.

“I became the Brazilian with the most goals in a Premier League season along with Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Martinelli.

“I made mistakes and got things right, but always because I lived this club so much. All I ever wanted was to do the impossible for Wolves. Another one is over. And thank you for all the affection.”