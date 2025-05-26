Cheruiyot praying for Kenya to host Diamond League event - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reynold Cheruiyot leads the men's 1500m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at Nyayo Stadium on Friday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Cheruiyot praying for Kenya to host Diamond League event

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26, 2025 – The 2022 World Under 20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot is praying for Kenya to host one of the legs of the Diamond League.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cheruiyot says the prestigious World Athletics (WA) competition is one of his favourite and hopes that he will compete on home soil in the near future.

“I enjoy the crowd, the stadium was full. It´s great to have a Diamond League in Africa, I hope that one day we will have one in Kenya,” the youngster said.

The Rabat leg of the elite competition is the only one held in Africa, with Kenya flirting with the possibility of hosting another one.

Thus far, the country has hosted the Kip Keino Classic — a World Continental Tour Gold event , which is the second most prestigious competition on WA’s calendar of one-day meets.

Previously, Athletics Kenya (AK) Jack Tuwei has expressed Kenya’s desires to host a Diamond League event albeit he concedes that that can only happen if one of the current legs in the series is dropped.

Cheruiyot was speaking in the aftermath of another podium finish in 2025, at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

The World Cross Country mixed relay champion clocked a season’s best of 3:31.78 to finish second in the men’s 1500m.

The result came a week after a dominant race at the third leg of the competition in Doha where he clocked 13:16.40 to win the men’s 5000m.

The 20-year-old expressed his satisfaction with the result, noting that the plan is to run in different disciplines to sharpen himself for the World Championships in Tokyo.

“The race was a bit tough. Last weekend I ran 5.000m in Doha and today I went down in distance. I am competing in all distances, the 800m to find the speed and the 5.000m for endurance. But my main event remains the 1500m,” he said.

Next, Cheruiyot plans to compete in the fifth leg of the competition in Rome on June 6.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved