Cheruiyot praying for Kenya to host Diamond League event

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26, 2025 – The 2022 World Under 20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot is praying for Kenya to host one of the legs of the Diamond League.

Cheruiyot says the prestigious World Athletics (WA) competition is one of his favourite and hopes that he will compete on home soil in the near future.

“I enjoy the crowd, the stadium was full. It´s great to have a Diamond League in Africa, I hope that one day we will have one in Kenya,” the youngster said.

The Rabat leg of the elite competition is the only one held in Africa, with Kenya flirting with the possibility of hosting another one.

Thus far, the country has hosted the Kip Keino Classic — a World Continental Tour Gold event , which is the second most prestigious competition on WA’s calendar of one-day meets.

Previously, Athletics Kenya (AK) Jack Tuwei has expressed Kenya’s desires to host a Diamond League event albeit he concedes that that can only happen if one of the current legs in the series is dropped.

Cheruiyot was speaking in the aftermath of another podium finish in 2025, at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

The World Cross Country mixed relay champion clocked a season’s best of 3:31.78 to finish second in the men’s 1500m.

The result came a week after a dominant race at the third leg of the competition in Doha where he clocked 13:16.40 to win the men’s 5000m.

The 20-year-old expressed his satisfaction with the result, noting that the plan is to run in different disciplines to sharpen himself for the World Championships in Tokyo.

“The race was a bit tough. Last weekend I ran 5.000m in Doha and today I went down in distance. I am competing in all distances, the 800m to find the speed and the 5.000m for endurance. But my main event remains the 1500m,” he said.

Next, Cheruiyot plans to compete in the fifth leg of the competition in Rome on June 6.