Arsenal legend Rosicky expects full recovery after heart issue - Capital Sports
Arsenal's Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky (AFP Photo/Glyn Kirk)

English Premiership

Arsenal legend Rosicky expects full recovery after heart issue

Published

LONDON, England, May 26, 2025 – Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky expects to make a full recovery after he was admitted to intensive care with a heart-related issue last week.

Rosicky, who has been the sporting director at Sparta Prague in his native Czech Republic since December 2018, was hospitalised on Tuesday according to the club.

club statement, external did not disclose specific details about the heart condition, but confirmed surgery was not required and that Rosicky was released into home care last week.

“This situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself. Poor lifestyle habits, lack of physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately brought me here,” the 44-year-old said.

“The good news is that I’m expected to make a full recovery, though I’m currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director. I’ll remain in touch with my colleagues as we’ve always operated as a team.”

Rosicky – who helped the Czech Republic reach the semi-finals of Euro 2004 – made 246 appearances for Arsenal between 2006 and 2016 and helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

In 2016 he returned to his first club, Sparta Prague, before retiring from playing a year later.

Though Sparta sporting manager Tomas Sivok has been appointed interim sporting director, Rosicky will continue to work in a consultative role.

