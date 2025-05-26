Alonso declares 'start of new era' at Real Madrid - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Xabi Alonso (R) is unveiled by club president Fiorentino Perez. PHOTO/REAL MADRID C.F.

Football

Alonso declares ‘start of new era’ at Real Madrid

Published

MADRID, Spain, May 26, 2025 – Xabi Alonso declared the start of a new era during his official unveiling as the new manager of Real Madrid.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Alonso, 43, was appointed manager of his former club on a three-year deal on Sunday, replacing Carlo Ancelotti – who will take charge of the Brazil men’s national team.

Madrid endured a disappointing campaign – surrendering their La Liga title to Barcelona, losing to their arch-rivals in the finals of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa, and crashing out of the Champions League to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

But during a speech at Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground on Monday, Alonso said: “It’s the start of an era.”

He added: “The Real Madrid fans are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater.

“It’s a special day. It’s a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home.”

Alonso, who won a league and cup double with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24, explained his decision to return to Madrid 11 years after he left the club as a player.

“We have fantastic players, we have a team that has a lot of potential, [capable of] a very good present and a very good future,” he said.

“That gives me a lot of reason to come here with a lot of energy and a lot of hope that I can get the best out of all the players and build a great team.

“[I have] the conviction that we can achieve big things, worthy of Real Madrid, worthy of all these European Cups, of all these accomplishments made over so many years.

“I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans.”

Alonso paid tribute to Ancelotti – who won three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two La Liga titles across two spells with Los Blancos – and also managed Alonso at both Real and Bayern Munich.

“Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“I take over and carry on his legacy with great honour and pride.”

Alonso will begin his tenure on 1 June, before the Fifa Club World Cup next month.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved