Villa complain to Premier League after ‘big mistake’

MANCHESTER, England, May 25, 2025 – Aston Villa will complain to the Premier League after a “big mistake” by referee Thomas Bramall contributed to them losing 2-0 at Manchester United and missing out on the Champions League.

With the match goalless and Villa down to 10 men after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was sent off, the visitors thought they had scored when Morgan Rogers nudged the ball away from United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and slotted home.

However, Bramall blew for a foul, thinking Bayindir had two hands on the ball, though television footage showed otherwise.

Because Bramall stopped play before the ball entered the net, the video assistant referee (VAR) could not intervene.

Moments later, Amad Diallo headed United in front – and Christian Eriksen’s late penalty condemned Villa to a defeat that meant they finished sixth and missed out on Champions League football on goal difference.

In Villa’s post-match news conference, director of football operations Damian Vidagany said the club were unhappy 35-year-old Bramall had been given such an important game.

“We are going to send a complaint,” said Vidagany. “The complaint is not about the decision, it is about the selection of the referee – one of the most inexperienced referees in the Premier League.

“It’s not about the decision, clearly it was a mistake. The complaint is about the referee. The problem is why the international referees were not here today.”

Villa boss Unai Emery was visibly furious with the decision to disallow Rogers’ goal – and award United their late penalty.

Speaking after the game, he said: “The TV is clear with the move but of course, we have to accept it. It was a mistake. A big mistake.”

‘It’s so, so hard to take’ – McGinn on ‘costly’ error

So, what do the Football Association laws say?

Law 5 states: “The referee may be assisted by a video assistant referee only in the event of a ‘clear and obvious error’ or ‘serious missed incident’ in relation to: goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card (not second caution), mistaken identity when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player of the offending team.”

A message on social media from the Premier League match centre read: “The referee’s call was a free-kick to Manchester United with Bayindir deemed to be in control of the ball before Rogers gained possession.

“The whistle was blown by the referee before the ball entered the goal, therefore the incident was not reviewable by the VAR.”

Villa captain John McGinn, speaking to TNT Sports, admitted United deserved to win but said the decision to not give the goal was “incredible”.

He added: “Everyone wanted the correct decisions when the VAR was implemented. You watch rugby… even if the referee has awarded a try and it’s wrong, it’s overturned.

“It’s so so hard to take, especially when the impact it has on us – as a club and a team – is so big.

“It’s really, really tough to take. If you were 1-0 up at that point and all you need is a point to get to the Champions League, it’s costly.

“The referee didn’t really know what to say. He is a young referee who has progressed very quickly. Maybe we could look at having more experienced referees.”

