Third place finish for Wanyonyi in Rabat Diamond League as Maselela cruises to victory - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emmanuel Wanyonyi wins the men's 1500m at the Grand Slam Track series in Kingston, Jamaica. PHOTO/GRAND SLAM TRACK X

Athletics

Third place finish for Wanyonyi in Rabat Diamond League as Maselela cruises to victory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi finished third in the men’s 800m at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wanyonyi ran 1:43.37 as Botswana’s Tshepiso Maselela continued his blazing form in 2025 with a world lead of 1:42.69 to cement his second Diamond League victory in just over a week.

Sandwiched between the two Africans was Great Britain’s Max Burgin who timed a personal best of 1:43.34 to finish second.

Wanyonyi was competing in his first race since he narrowly missed out on the mile world record at the Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on April 26.

The youngster clocked 3:52.45 to finish first, missing the current world record of 3:43.13 — held by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj — by a mere nine seconds.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved