Third place finish for Wanyonyi in Rabat Diamond League as Maselela cruises to victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi finished third in the men’s 800m at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

Wanyonyi ran 1:43.37 as Botswana’s Tshepiso Maselela continued his blazing form in 2025 with a world lead of 1:42.69 to cement his second Diamond League victory in just over a week.

Sandwiched between the two Africans was Great Britain’s Max Burgin who timed a personal best of 1:43.34 to finish second.

Wanyonyi was competing in his first race since he narrowly missed out on the mile world record at the Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on April 26.

The youngster clocked 3:52.45 to finish first, missing the current world record of 3:43.13 — held by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj — by a mere nine seconds.