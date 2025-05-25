So far, so good for Simbas as Paarwater names team for SA tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – National men’s rugby 15s head coach Jerome Paarwater is impressed by the competitiveness with the squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers in Uganda, next month.

Paarwater says a number of players have raised their stakes in the team courtesy of their performances in Saturday’s international friendly against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The training match offered us an opportunity to see the work that we’ve done over the last one week in Kakamega come to life, especially for the players who haven’t been in the Simbas set up for the last two years. That is why we played the first two groups made up of majorly these players, we were glad to see a number of them raise their hands with their performances,” the South African said.

Simbas beat UAE 54-24 in a two-sided encounter at the RFUEA Grounds in which Paarwater constantly rejigged his team to give playing chances to all the players.

The friendly was played in three 30-minutes blocks with the visitors carrying a 24-14 lead into the break.

It was the culmination of a one-week programme that saw the team training in Kakamega from May 12-18.

Assessing the match, Paarwater admits there are areas in which they could improve.

“It was important for us, to see all 47 players who have been in camp, play in a game situation, which is not always possible in a training set up. We went through the game as a technical bench, it wasn’t easy, the first two sets had a lot of opportunities, but couldn’t convert them as well as the last set did, some of these things come with experience. We now have four weeks in South Africa to get the team ready for the Rugby Africa Cup,” he said.

Paarwater, who brought Simbas within an earshot of World Cup qualification in 2015, will be hoping to do the same at this year’s qualifiers.

He admitted he has been surveying their opponents but mostly focusing on improving their art and craft.

“We’ve been following the rest of the teams in the Rugby Africa Cup, but we’ll keep focusing on ourselves, we will be playing some experienced sides from Western Province such as SWD Eagles etc, the Blue Bulls and Sanlam Boland Cavaliers, so by the time we are back, we will be ready for the challenge,” Paarwater said.

The team departs for South Africa in the coming week for a month-long high-performance training.

The coach has trimmed his squad from 53 to 33 players albeit he says that there is still a chance for those who have been dropped.

“As mentioned it was a tough selection for us to trim the squad from 53 to 33, as all the players really showed up, we have picked what we believe is the best in the country at the moment and are looking forward to the challenge in SA,” he said.

Paarwater added: “We will be able to rotate the team as need be based on form, discipline and injuries, so there are no holidays for the players who haven’t been selected. We can call upon them at any time, as we know what they can do.”

In South Africa, they will be joined by David Bunduki and Thomas Okeyo who are based there as well as Hillary Mwanjilwa who is recovering from injury.

The Simbas Squad to South Africa;

1. Ephraim Oduor – Kabras Sugar RFC

2. Edward Mwaura – Kabras Sugar RFC

3. Eugene Sifuna – Kabras Sugar RFC

4. Teddy Akala – Kabras Sugar RFC

5. Griffin Musila – KCB RFC

6. Wilhite Mususi – KCB RFC

7 . Vincent Mwikhali – Menengai Oilers RFC

8. Melvin Thairu – Gura Humorului Rugby Club

9. Hibrahim Ayoo – Menengai Oilers RFC

10. Brian Juma – Kabras Sugar RFC

11. Andycole Omolo – KCB RFC

12. Emanuel Silungi – KCB RFC

13. George Nyambua – Kabras Sugar RFC

14. Patrick Sabatia – Kabras Sugar RFC

15. Elvis Olukusi – KCB RFC

16. Collins Indeche- Kabras Sugar RFC

17. Bethuel Anami – MLSGP 78

18. Elkeans Musonye – Menengai Oilers RFC

19. Obat Kuke – Blak Blad RFC

20. Samuel Asati – KCB RFC

21. Samson Onsomu – Menengai Oilers RFC

22. Brian Tanga – Kabras Sugar RFC

23. Barry Young – Kabras Sugar RFC

24. Brian Wahinya – KCB RFC

25. Griffin Chao – Kabras Sugar RFC

26. Beldad Ogeta – Menengai Oilers RFC

27. Walter Okoth – Kabras Sugar RFC

28. Samuel Ovwamu – Menengai Oilers RFC

29. Bryceson Adaka – Kabras Sugar RFC

30. John Okoth – Menengai Oilers RFC

31. Tyson Juma – KCB RFC

32. Timothy Omela – Menengai Oilers RFC

33. Derrick Ashihundu – Kabras Sugar RFC

34. David Bunduki – Griffons RFC

35. Thomas Okeyo – Griffons RFC

36. Hillary Mwanjilwa – Kabras Sugar RFC