Serem continues impressive Diamond League run with third place in Rabat

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – World Under 20 champion Edmund Serem finished third in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

The youngster clocked a personal best of 8:07.47 across the finish line, in a race in which Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali shone on home soil.

The Moroccan clocked a world lead of 8:00.70 to cut the tape, ahead of Germany’s Fredderik Ruppert who had to be content with second place, after clocking a national record of 8:01.49.

For Serem, the result will be huge boost going forward in his senior career.

It was his third Diamond League race, having competed at the first and second legs in Xiamen and Shanghai — both in China.

In Xiamen, the youngster clocked 8:08.50 to finish fourth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase before timing 8:08.68 to clinch second in Shanghai.