Man Utd end woeful season with controversial win over Villa

MANCHESTER, England, May 25, 2025 – Aston Villa had a goal controversially ruled out after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was sent off as they lost at Manchester United to miss out on a Champions League place.

With Newcastle losing 1-0 to Everton, 10-man Villa were on course to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition before Amad Diallo scored a looping header from Bruno Fernandes’ cross-field ball in the 76th minute.

That goal came just moments after Villa thought they had taken the lead when Morgan Rogers put the ball in the net.

But it did not count as the referee judged Rogers had kicked the ball out of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir’s hands – and because he blew his whistle before it went into the net, the video assistant referee was unable to intervene.

A tweet from the Premier League match centre read: “The referee’s call was a free-kick to Manchester United with Bayindir deemed to be in control of the ball before Rogers gained possession.

“The whistle was blown by the referee before the ball entered the goal, therefore the incident was not reviewable by the VAR.”

Villa boss Unai Emery was clearly incensed at the decision, and was furious again when United were awarded a late penalty after Ian Maatsen brought down Diallo, with the departing Christian Eriksen scoring to seal the 2-0 victory.

Defeat means Villa, who had reached the Champions League quarter-finals this season, will be playing in the Europa League next season.

‘The referee got it awfully wrong’

Villa’s defeat allowed Newcastle to claim fifth place and a Champions League spot.

But Magpies legend Alan Shearer was among those to criticise the decision to allow Rogers’ goal.

“I think he got it awfully wrong – for Newcastle’s benefit as they sneak into fifth position because of that,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I imagine Unai Emery and Villa are raging. I understand what they [the laws] are, but even with Newcastle benefitting you have to feel for Aston Villa.

“That’s not a decision that you want to go against you – particularly with what’s at stake.”

Amorim apologises to United fans for season

While Villa ended the season in sixth, United were 15th – their lowest finish since one season in the old Second Division in 1974-75.

Immediately after the final whistle, manager Ruben Amorim spoke to supporters from the pitch, saying: “First of all, I want to apologise for the season.

“Today after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.”

A 1-0 loss to Tottenham in Wednesday’s Europa League final meant Amorim’s side failed to qualify for Europe – the first time United will not have continental football since 2014-15 and only the second since 1990.

Amorim left goalkeeper Andre Onana, left-back Luke Shaw, winger Alejandro Garnacho and forward Joshua Zirkzee out of his matchday squad.

His side dominated the first half and Martinez made four vital saves in the opening 10 minutes – twice denying Mason Mount and also keeping out efforts from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Diogo Dalot, who came on for the injured Noussair Mazraoui, hit the left-hand post before being substituted himself at half-time, with Kobbie Mainoo coming on.

With the man advantage, United dominated the opening stages of the second half.

The frustration was growing around Old Trafford, though – summed up by Amorim kicking a water bottle in annoyance as Casemiro’s curled effort bounced off the upright, with the manager getting a warning from the fourth official.

But the late goals from Diallo and Eriksen at least meant the season ended on a positive note for United.