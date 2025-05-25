Magpies limp into Champions League despite final day defeat to Everton

NEWCASTLE, England, May 25, 2025 – Newcastle United sealed their golden ticket to the Champions League despite Everton securing a deserved victory at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side started the day in fourth place in the Premier League and on course for Europe’s elite competition, but looked in danger of missing out as they produced a performance riddled with nerves.

Everton, in 13th place before kick-off after their rejuvenation under manager David Moyes, were more composed and ordered, taking the lead through Carlos Alcaraz’s header after 65 minutes.

Newcastle’s supporters were in a state of high anxiety until news filtered through that Manchester United were ahead against Aston Villa, sparking scenes of wild delight inside St James’ Park when the final result of that game came through.

Defeat means the Magpies end the season in fifth place – enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season, with the Premier League’s allocation up from the usual four spots.

Qualification caps an outstanding campaign for Newcastle, who won their first domestic trophy in 70 years – and their first silverware at all since 1969 – by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle scramble over the line

Newcastle United’s players got the message loud and clear before kick-off with a giant banner stretching the length of the famous Gallowgate End reading: “You entered the pitch as players, you left it as legends.”

It could all have been so different when Everton led and Aston Villa were drawing at Manchester United.

But events elsewhere ensured Newcastle’s players and manager Howe were able to take a glorious lap of honour at the final whistle and bask in the afterglow of a campaign that brought success at home and a passage into the Champions League.

Newcastle were nowhere near their best as Everton controlled the game in front of an increasingly frantic St James’ Park crowd, and the Geordie nerves were really jangling when Carlos Alcaraz stole in on Vitalii Mykolenko’s cross to beat Nick Pope with 25 minutes left.

There was a stunned silence until huge roars swept round the stadium in an attempt to shake Newcastle out of the anxiety that had gripped them from kick-off.

In the end, the loudest cheers came from those following events at Old Trafford, as Manchester United’s belated attempt to secure some joy from a dismal season by beating Aston Villa spread all the way to Tyneside.

There was still a short wait after the final whistle until Villa’s crucial defeat was confirmed, allowing Newcastle and their supporters to officially celebrate qualification for the Champions League.

Everton move forward with hope under Moyes

Everton confirmed their revival under Moyes with a composed, highly professional performance that almost ended Newcastle’s hopes of Champions League football next season while offering the Toffees real hope and optimism for next term.

They were 16th in the Premier League – one point clear of the relegation zone – with only three wins from 19 games when Moyes succeeded Sean Dyche in January for his second spell in charge.

In the end Everton finished comfortably in 13th, and this performance full of threat and organisation bore all the Moyes trademarks.

Now a fresh era begins in Everton’s new home at Bramley Moore Dock – the Hill Dickinson Stadium – and with new owners the Friedkin Group ready to show their ambition.

Carlos Alcaraz’s match-winning display, in which he came close three times before scoring, was an impressive pitch to make his loan move from Flamengo permanent for £15m, while Idrissa Gueye’s industry, even at 35, will surely earn him a new contract offer.

And at the heart of it all was goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Taunted throughout for his Sunderland roots, he delivered a display of authority that made it look, at one point, as though he would enjoy the perfect weekend, with three points for Everton, the Black Cats returning to the top flight, and Newcastle’s Champions League dream being dashed.

In the end, despite the Magpies’ defeat everyone left St James’ Park happy – now a summer of transition awaits at Everton after a fine end to the season.