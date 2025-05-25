Gor beat Murang’a Seal to reach FKF Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Gor Mahia qualified for the FKF Cup final after beating Murang’a 5-4 on post-match penalties at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both teams were deadlocked at 2-2 after normal regulation time, the visitors having taken the lead in the first half.

However, two quick goals in the second half through Bryceson Wangai and Alpha Onyango put K’ogalo in the driving seat.

Muranga equalised with 10 minutes to go to add another twist to a tantalising tale, necessitating penalties to decide the winner.

Gor will now await the winner between Mara Sugar and Nairobi United who face each other in the other semi final.