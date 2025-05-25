Chepchirchir towers to victory at Rabat Diamond League - Capital Sports
Nelly Chepchirchir in action at the Doha Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE

Athletics

Chepchirchir towers to victory at Rabat Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir continued her hot streak on track with victory at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday night.

The towering teenager clocked a season’s best of 3:58.04 in the women’s 1500m to cross the finish line first, ahead of Ethiopia’s Worknesh Mesele, who also ran a season’s best of 3:58.44.

Another Kenyan, Dorcus Ewoi, timed a personal best of 3:59.25 to take the final place on the podium.

Chepchirchir’s win in the Moroccan capital comes just over a week after she clocked 4:05.00 to triumph at the third leg of the prestigious competition in Doha, Qatar.

She was also victorious at the Adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, where she stopped the timer at 4:23.99 to win the women’s mile.

In this article:
