Chebet seven seconds away from another world record at Rabat Diamond League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Beatrice Chebet celebrates after her victory in Zurich. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Athletics

Chebet seven seconds away from another world record at Rabat Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet clocked the second-fastest time in the history of the women’s 3000m at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion clocked 8:11.56 — six seconds slower than the current world record of 8:06.11 held by China’s Wang Junxia — on her way to victory in the Moroccan capital.

Italian Nadia Batoccletti came second in a national record of 8:26.27 whereas Sarah Healy of Ireland took third place in a personal best of 8:27.02.

Chebet already holds two world records in the women’s 10,000m and 5km.

She clocked a world record of 28:54.14 for the women’s 10,000m on May 25 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States.

The 25-year-old then timed 13:54 in the women’s 5km at Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve to become the fastest female runner in the distance.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved