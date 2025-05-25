Chebet seven seconds away from another world record at Rabat Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet clocked the second-fastest time in the history of the women’s 3000m at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

The Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion clocked 8:11.56 — six seconds slower than the current world record of 8:06.11 held by China’s Wang Junxia — on her way to victory in the Moroccan capital.

Italian Nadia Batoccletti came second in a national record of 8:26.27 whereas Sarah Healy of Ireland took third place in a personal best of 8:27.02.

Chebet already holds two world records in the women’s 10,000m and 5km.

She clocked a world record of 28:54.14 for the women’s 10,000m on May 25 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States.

The 25-year-old then timed 13:54 in the women’s 5km at Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve to become the fastest female runner in the distance.