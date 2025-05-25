APR steal Thunder from Nairobi City in final BAL encounter in Kigali - Capital Sports
Basketball

APR steal Thunder from Nairobi City in final BAL encounter in Kigali

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Nairobi City Thunder suffered a heartbreaking 77-74 loss to APR in the final game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) campaign in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday night.

The Kenyan champions were felled by Obadiah Noel’s three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock, condemning them to their fifth loss of the Nile Conference.

Otherwise, it had been a stoic performance by the BAL debutants — a far cry from the first match between the two sides last Saturday where NCT seemed thunderstruck by their Rwandese opponents.

The Kenyan champions led 19-17 and 26-18 in the first and second quarters — a just reward for their confidence in driving aggressively into the paint for two-pointers and chances for free throws.

The Rwandese managed to narrow the score to 45-41 midway through the third quarter but coach Brad Ibs’ charges showed an indefatigable spirit to 61-55 at the close of the quarter.

However, the fourth quarter turned into an end-to-end action as APR finally managed to level the scores at 69-69.

Sensing a comeback on the cards, the crowd at BK Arena went wild with excitement, roaring on the hosts while booing the Kenyans whenever they had the ball.

Uchenna Iroegbu’s three-pointer seemed to momentarily puncture the Rwandese psyche but twin three-pointers by Axel Mpoyo resurrected the electric atmosphere in the arena.

With the scores tied at 74-74 — and with three seconds on the clock — Noel received a pass on the right, shifted to his right foot and rose high for the winning shot.

Despite the loss, Thunder will be encouraged by their never-say-die attitude exhibited to the last minute.

Albert Odero put in a Most Valuable Player (MVP) performance, sinking a game-high 29 points.

Joining him in double digits were Iroegbu (16 points) and William Davis II (14 points).

