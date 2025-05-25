Amorim to give Man Utd fans ‘apology’ for poor season

MANCHESTER, England, May 25, 2025 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is ready to offer an on-pitch apology to the club’s fans at Old Trafford after the final Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The Old Trafford side’s tortuous campaign will draw to a close against Unai Emery’s Champions League qualification hopefuls on Sunday.

United’s own hopes of entry into European football’s most prestigious competition disappeared with their Europa League final defeat by Tottenham in Bilbao.

That disappointment added to the misery created by their worst domestic campaign since the 1973-74 relegation season, while they will have no European football next season for only the second time since 1990.

But Amorim said it would be a major mistake not to acknowledge the home support by scrapping the traditional lap of appreciation.

And, while the 40-year-old former Sporting boss has not decided precisely what he will say in his end-of-season address, he said: “It will be an apology, I think that’s clear, I don’t have time for an explanation.

“I will be honest with the fans and say what is in my mind and especially my heart.”

It will not be an easy task amid widespread disquiet at owners, the Glazer family, and the job cuts that minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has instigated.

United’s supporters will hold another pre-match march to Old Trafford to protest at how the club is being run.

However, officials believe the vast majority of supporters share their view that Amorim is the right man to trigger a revival and the coach is happy to speak to them.

“It’s tradition and we have to face it,” he added of the post-match lap of appreciation. “It will be the biggest mistake if we don’t do that.

“I know that the manager addresses the public and I will do that, it’s the least I can do. I have an idea what I want to say but I will decide tomorrow. If ever there was a season that we need to do it, it’s this one.”