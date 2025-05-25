Alonso succeeds Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager

MADRID, Spain, May 25, 2025 – Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as manager on a three-year deal.

Alonso, who made 236 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, announced earlier this month that he would leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The former Spain midfielder, 43, led Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title – without losing a game – and the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager during the 2023-24 campaign.

Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian took charge of his final game for the Spanish giants on Saturday, and will now become coach of Brazil.

More to follow.