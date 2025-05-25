Alonso succeeds Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager - Capital Sports
Jeremie Frimpong with outgoing Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso. PHOTO/JEREMIE FRIMPONG X

Football

Alonso succeeds Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager

MADRID, Spain, May 25, 2025 – Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as manager on a three-year deal.

Alonso, who made 236 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, announced earlier this month that he would leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The former Spain midfielder, 43, led Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title – without losing a game – and the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager during the 2023-24 campaign.

Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian took charge of his final game for the Spanish giants on Saturday, and will now become coach of Brazil.

