Kenya Simbas Andycole Omollo charge past UAE defence. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Simbas overcome nervy start to maul UAE in international friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 15s team beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 54-24 in a friendly at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

The visitors took a 14-0 lead early in the first half, courtesy of two quick tries before Simbas replied via Bethel Anami — Erick Cantona successfully converting for the extras.

However, the Middle Easterners responded with their third try to extend the advantage before Cantona went over the white chalk for Kenya’s second try of the game.

The Emiratis had one last laugh before the interval via a penalty to leave the scores finely poised at 24-14 in their favour.

Kenya Simbas Festus Shiasi is tackled by UAE’s Max Johnson. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Coach Jerome Paarwater’s came back from the dressing room with vigour and produced a roaring performance to subdue the visitors.

Elkeans Musonye and Ibrahim Ayoo scored a try each in quick succession — Timothy Omela converting successfully in the formers to put Simbas in the driving seat for the first time in the match.

Griffith Chao in action against UAE at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kabras Sugar winger Griffith Chao then converted a penalty before Andycole Omollo got in on the action as well with a try of his own — Tyson Maina doing well to offload the ball unto his Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) teammate.

Shujaa co-captain Samuel Asati then showed a clean pair of heels before offloading the ball to Bryceson Adaka, who scored a centre post try.

Kenyan fans enjoy the show at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Omela then stepped up to convert successfully between the post and confirm Simbas comeback from the jaws of defeat.

The team will now head to South Africa for a training camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in June.

